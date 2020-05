Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Vanessa Bryant‘s late daughter Gianna would have turned 14 on Friday (May 1) and one of Kobe Bryant‘s former Lakers teammates did something very special. Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell sent a beautiful birthday cake to the Bryant family on Friday. “Happy Birthday Gigi,” the cake topper read. The multi-tiered cake featured butterflies, [...] 👓 View full article