JoJo Siwa ditches signature ponytail for stunning 'makeunder'



JoJo Siwa ditched hericonic hairstyle forher latest video, andher fans are loving it.The 16-year-old social media personalityhas been known for her signaturesky-high ponytail and oversized bows.since..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago