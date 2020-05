Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Victoria Justice and Madison Grace get covered in a lot slime at the end of the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards: Celebrate Together on Saturday (May 2). The 27-year-old actress and singer hosted the show from her home, and her sister made a cameo at the beginning and at the end. At the end of the [...] 👓 View full article