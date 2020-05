Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

American character actor Sam Lloyd - best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom 'Scrubs' - has died, confirmed his agent on Friday. He was 56. The statement did not indicate when he died. According to Fox News, in January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his wife Vanessa gave birth to... 👓 View full article