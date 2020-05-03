Kids' Choice Awards: Avengers: Endgame, Stranger Things, Billie Eilish, BTS and more win at virtual show

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
After the decision to postpone the event due to the coronavirus crisis, the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, rather, held a virtual telecast which was no short of slime and the awards.

On Saturday a virtual show was hosted by the 'Victorious' star Victoria Justice of the event, whic was originally scheduled to...
Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Published
News video: Victoria Justice Reveals Her Victorious Faves & Teases Quarantine KCAs

Victoria Justice Reveals Her Victorious Faves & Teases Quarantine KCAs 10:39

 Singer & actress discusses hosting the first ever remote Kids' Choice Awards ceremony.

Recent related news from verified sources

Avengers: Endgame Cast Joins Forces for 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Win

Avengers, assemble! The Avengers: Endgame stars joined forces at Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together virtual event. The cast won...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, & Scarlett Johansson Have Virtual Reunion During Kids' Choice Awards 2020!

The Avengers are together again! Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner had a virtual reunion...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

