Kids' Choice Awards: Avengers: Endgame, Stranger Things, Billie Eilish, BTS and more win at virtual show

Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

After the decision to postpone the event due to the coronavirus crisis, the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, rather, held a virtual telecast which was no short of slime and the awards.



On Saturday a virtual show was hosted by the 'Victorious' star Victoria Justice of the event, whic was originally scheduled to... 👓 View full article

