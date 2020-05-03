Gorillaz Team Up With Skepta, Tony Allen On 'How Far?' Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Gorillaz* have shared new single 'How Far?' - tune in now.



The multimedia collective team up with Skepta and the late Tony Allen on the single, and it's being released as a tribute to the drummer.



Out now, the single was recorded some time back, with Skepta only recently adding his verse.



It's a neat concept - Tony Allen's gently inventive rhythmic explorations sitting underneath one of the UK's most iconic MCs.



Part of Gorillaz ongoing Song Machine series, it's being released as a tribute to the drummer, who died earlier this week.



Check out 'How Far?' below.



