Lil Durk Plugs New Just Cause Y’All Waited 2 Album W/ Customized Face Mask

SOHH Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Lil Durk Plugs New Just Cause Y’All Waited 2 Album W/ Customized Face MaskChicago rapper Lil Durk is combining music with health. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to plug his upcoming Just Cause Y’All Waited 2 album with a new customized face mask. Durk Face Last night, LD hit up Instagram with a new pic. The shot features him wearing the black face mask with his project’s […]

The post Lil Durk Plugs New Just Cause Y'All Waited 2 Album W/ Customized Face Mask appeared first on .
