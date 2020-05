You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Nope, can't trim my nails' Vet technician in Arkansas tries the PEANUT butter doggy nail trim challenge



A trending and creative way to clip a dog's nails while keeping them distracted with peanut butter on the forehead was tried at Chenal Valley animal hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, but was not.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago Woman faces $9,500 bill to fly her pooch to Australia



An Australian woman who lived in New York is facing a $9,500 bill to fly her beloved pooch down under after she was locked out of the flight ban. Georgie Boyd, 29, was in London trying to renew.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this