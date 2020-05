Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Jake T. Austin is looking ripped! The 30-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place star posted a hot shirtless selfie to his Instagram on Saturday (May 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake T. Austin “m🅰️y,” he simply captioned the post. Jake is next set to star in the upcoming movie Adverse, which is about [...] 👓 View full article