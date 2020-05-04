'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Talks Possible Season Two
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is opening up about a possible season two for her breakout Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. Speaking with Variety, the 18-year-old actress has some ideas of what she’d like to see in the potential new season. “Three main things — understanding that she needs to be more appreciative of her family and [...]
After a tumultuous season of broken engagements and shattered hearts, you’d think the saga was over for “Bachelor” Peter Weber.His mom, Barbara Weber, stole the show at the end of his season by sparring with contestant Madison Prewett.Well, it’s not over yet. In recent weeks, Peter reunited...