'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Talks Possible Season Two

Just Jared Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is opening up about a possible season two for her breakout Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. Speaking with Variety, the 18-year-old actress has some ideas of what she’d like to see in the potential new season. “Three main things — understanding that she needs to be more appreciative of her family and [...]
