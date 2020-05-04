Global  

'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Talks The Importance of Learning How To Pronounce South Asian Names

Just Jared Jr Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is proving a very important point in her latest interview with Variety. The 18-year-old actress chatted with the site about her Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, and applauded the series for promoting cultural sensitivity, and that includes pronouncing her name and other South Asian names correctly. “That active effort for Devi’s name [...]
