Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > I For India: Varun creates virtual dance floor

I For India: Varun creates virtual dance floor

IndiaTimes Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Varun Dhawan extended his support to the 'I For India' live concert to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The actor delivered a stunning performance and created a virtual dance floor at home. There were several instructors who participated in his actor, the were reportedly from different corners of the world. Varun’s actor also included the song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ from his last release ‘Street Dancer 3D’. Take a look at Varun’s magical performance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Varun Dhawan shares coronavirus awareness rap [Video]

Watch: Varun Dhawan shares coronavirus awareness rap

As celebs have been sharing videos urging people to stay indoors amid coronavirus threat, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also dropped a smashing video. Varun shared a rap video explaining all..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
Dude in India tears up the dance floor with some "epic" moves [Video]

Dude in India tears up the dance floor with some "epic" moves

A man in Goa, India tears up the dance floor with some pretty original dance moves. A for effort!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

news_ondaily

NewsOn I For India: Varun creates virtual dance floor https://t.co/dZjqPTcVJ6 24 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia I For India: Varun creates virtual dance floor https://t.co/P7iemx9mQn https://t.co/SDq6NisNID 1 hour ago