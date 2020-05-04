Liam Gallagher Hits Out At "Junkie" Mark Lanegan Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Following revelations in the singer's book...



*Liam Gallagher* has lashed out at "junkie" *Mark Lanegan* over revelations in the singer's book.



Screaming Trees frontman and songwriting legend, Mark Lanegan delves into the past with the publication of his new memoir.



In the book, Mark Lanegan recalls going on tour with Oasis in 1996, and Liam Gallagher's subsequent departure.



*The American alleges* that Liam quit after a planned fight between the two was set in motion - something Liam denies.



Using Twitter, the Oasis frontman lashed out at "junkie" Mark Lanegan, commenting:







Mark lannegn here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was fucking around and called it something else you being an upiight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book LG x



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 4, 2020



Clash Picks: *Oasis Deep Cuts*



