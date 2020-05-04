Liam Gallagher Hits Out At "Junkie" Mark Lanegan
|
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Following revelations in the singer's book...
*Liam Gallagher* has lashed out at "junkie" *Mark Lanegan* over revelations in the singer's book.
Screaming Trees frontman and songwriting legend, Mark Lanegan delves into the past with the publication of his new memoir.
In the book, Mark Lanegan recalls going on tour with Oasis in 1996, and Liam Gallagher's subsequent departure.
*The American alleges* that Liam quit after a planned fight between the two was set in motion - something Liam denies.
Using Twitter, the Oasis frontman lashed out at "junkie" Mark Lanegan, commenting:
Mark lannegn here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was fucking around and called it something else you being an upiight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 4, 2020
Clash Picks: *Oasis Deep Cuts*
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine