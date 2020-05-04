Robyn's Met Gala Playlist Is An Absolute Joy Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

It features Kraftwerk, Lil Louis, Janet Jackson, and more...



*Robyn* has crafted a special Met Gala themed platlist.



The Swedish artist attended the glitzy event for the first time in 2019, and felt absorbed by the subsequent 2020 exhibit About Time: Fashion and Duration.



The Met Gala was due to be held this month, but coronavirus has scuppered its plans - that said, Robyn has crafted a playlist for *Vogue* that encapsulates some of her feelings towards the event.



Opening with Janet Jackson, it's a superb playlist, one that acts as a kind of guide to the Met Gala while also revealing a few key influences on her own work.



Lil Louis - the house producer whose music was so pivotal to the formation of Robyn's 'Honey' - appears, alongside Kraftwerk, Prince, The Pharcyde, and more.



Eclectic and genuinely fun, it's worth a listen.



Tune in now.



