Jorja Smith Shares New Song 'Kiss Me In The Morning'
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
It's from the soundtrack of new series The Eddy...
*Jorja Smith* has shared her purring, down tempo new song 'Kiss Me In The Morning'.
The BRIT Award winning singer's debut album 'Lost & Found' arrived in 2018, with sporadic releases since then.
'Kiss Me In The Morning' was recorded for new show The Eddy, a series directed by Damien Chazelle.
The serial will focus on a jazz club in Paris, and follows neatly on from previous Chazelle projects Whiplash and La La Land.
An all-star soundtrack is expected, with Jorja leading the way on a supple, lights-down-low cut.
Tune in now.
The Eddy premieres on May 8th through Netflix.
