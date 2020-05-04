DJ Khaled Freaks Out After Half-Naked Woman Twerks During IG Live Session: “Take It Easy When I’m On”
|
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
We The Best CEO DJ Khaled is catching some serious heat. The hip-hop entertainer has social media’s full attention after shutting down a woman doing the most to him during an Instagram Live session. Khaled’s Surprise This past weekend, footage went viral of Khaled low-key losing it. An Instagram Live clip shows the immediate aftermath […]
The post DJ Khaled Freaks Out After Half-Naked Woman Twerks During IG Live Session: “Take It Easy When I’m On” appeared first on .