|
Country singer Cady Groves dead at 30
|
|
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Country singer and songwriter Cady Groves, known for hits like “This Little Girl” and “Oil and Water” died on Saturday at age 30.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73
John Prine, Country-Folk Singer,
Dead at 73 Prine died due to complications
caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt
University Hospital in Nashville, TN. The singer and songwriter
is counted as one the..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12Published
Garth Brooks salutes 'hero' Kenny Rogers
Garth Brooks has joined the country A-listers offering up tributes to Kenny Rogers, revealing the late singer provided the model of how a superstar should act.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this