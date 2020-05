Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer has confirmed that her novel, “Midnight Sun,” will be released on August 4! The book is highly anticipated by Twilight fans, and is told from the perspective of Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson in the movies, instead of Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart in the films. “I am very [...] 👓 View full article