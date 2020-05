Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China 04:53 US President Donald Trump lashed out at China over coronavirus crisis. The US President also threatened China with fresh tariffs. Trump said he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the virus. Coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market. So far, the deadly virus has...