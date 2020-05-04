Lil Tjay Beefs With A Boogie , Chinese Kitty & Don Q, Kodak Black Beat Up in Prison, Wale Trends On Twitter
The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a slew of juicy topics including Lil Tjay latest feuds and Kodak Black getting beaten up behind bars. Kodak x Lil Tjay First, Jonny talks about Lil Tjay’s random weekend disses. Then, he focuses on Kodak Black getting allegedly assaulted in prison. […]
