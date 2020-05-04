Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Singer Cady Groves' Brother Sets the Record Straight on 'Twisted' Rumors Surrounding Her Death

Singer Cady Groves' Brother Sets the Record Straight on 'Twisted' Rumors Surrounding Her Death

AceShowbiz Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Cody Groves takes to his Twitter account to share devastating news that the country singer has passed away over the weekend, writing, 'Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you're reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30

Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30 00:32

 Musician Cady Groves died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee. The 30- year-old was a rising star as a pop and country singer and songwriter. A statement issued by her record company said her death appears to be from natural causes. The statement went on to say that foul play and self-harm have...

Recent related news from verified sources

Cady Groves' Brother Slams Speculation About Her Cause of Death

Cady Groves' brother is putting an end to the speculation surrounding her death. On Sunday, Cody Groves shared via Twitter that his 30-year-old sister died of...
E! Online

Singer Cady Groves Dead at 30

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has passed away at the age of 30. The "This Little Girl" artist's death was confirmed by her brother, Cody Groves, over the...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this