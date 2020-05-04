Global  

Anderson Cooper & His Ex Benjamin Maisani Are Not Back Together, Despite Reports

Just Jared Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
There was some speculation that Anderson Cooper and his ex, Benjamin Maisani, got back together amid the news that Anderson has welcomed a baby boy. The 52-year-old CNN anchor started dating Benjamin, 47, back in 2009 and they were together for nine years before confirming their split sometime in 2018. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy

Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy 01:33

 Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy On April 30, longtime newsman Anderson Cooper revealed that he had officially become a proud father. His son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on April 27 via surrogate, weighing a healthy 7.2 pounds. In an Instagram post, Cooper explained the...

