Anderson Cooper & His Ex Benjamin Maisani Are Not Back Together, Despite Reports
Monday, 4 May 2020 () There was some speculation that Anderson Cooper and his ex, Benjamin Maisani, got back together amid the news that Anderson has welcomed a baby boy. The 52-year-old CNN anchor started dating Benjamin, 47, back in 2009 and they were together for nine years before confirming their split sometime in 2018. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy On April 30, longtime newsman Anderson Cooper revealed that he had officially become a proud father. His son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on April 27 via surrogate, weighing a healthy 7.2 pounds. In an Instagram post, Cooper explained the...
Andy Cohen is thrilled that his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper had a baby.
According to CNN Entertainment, the Bravo host sent out a congratulatory message on Instagram, paired with a picture of the..
CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" contributor Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son on his primetime show, "Anderson Cooper 360." The anchor named his son... CBS News Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared
You Might Like
Tweets about this
JustJared.com Despite reports, Anderson Cooper is NOT back with his ex Benjamin Maisani https://t.co/VC78dhUCoA 1 hour ago
ET Canada#AndersonCooper did not get back together with his ex before welcoming his baby boy Wyatt Morgan Cooper
https://t.co/9Sm3INCP6N 2 hours ago
Brendon Geoffrion Despite reports, a source exclusively tells ET that CNN newsman Anderson Cooper is not back together with his ex-bo… https://t.co/BWLQdvsOb3 3 hours ago