🗝 RT @jakpost: 'Twilight' prequel book coming, written from vampire Edward's perspective #jakpost https://t.co/bvuGrkUWGj 15 seconds ago

The Jakarta Post 'Twilight' prequel book coming, written from vampire Edward's perspective #jakpost https://t.co/bvuGrkUWGj 2 minutes ago

E! Australia & NZ About 3 things we are positive: First, Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new #Twilight book. Second, it's coming out t… https://t.co/K5Y50IWEIx 9 minutes ago

Reba Green RT @enews: About 3 things we are positive: First, Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new #Twilight book. Second, it's coming out this year. And… 39 minutes ago

Marla Gonzales RT @KVUE: Stephenie Meyer's long-awaited prequel to her "Twilight" series, 'The Midnight Sun,' is coming out Aug. 4. #Twilight https://t.co… 45 minutes ago

Aiza RT @eonlineasia: About 3 things we are positive: First, Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new #Twilight book. Second, it's coming out this yea… 49 minutes ago

E! Online Asia About 3 things we are positive: First, Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new #Twilight book. Second, it's coming out t… https://t.co/F7p7Yahnx3 56 minutes ago