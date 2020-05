Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chris Pine holds onto his dog’s leash while taking an evening walk around the neighborhood in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 3). The 39-year-old actor was joined by girlfriend Annabelle Wallis for the stroll and another friend behind them. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine In a new interview, Wonder Woman 1984 [...] 👓 View full article