What Anderson Cooper Revealed to Late Mom Gloria Vanderbilt About His Baby Plans

E! Online Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Before her passing, Gloria Vanderbilt had an inkling that her son was going to be a dad. Just a few short days after Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his baby boy, the CNN anchor...
 Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy On April 30, longtime newsman Anderson Cooper revealed that he had officially become a proud father. His son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on April 27 via surrogate, weighing a healthy 7.2 pounds. In an Instagram post, Cooper explained the...

On April 30, longtime newsman Anderson Cooper revealed that he had officially become a proud father.

Talk about a baby boom! Gigi Hadid confirms to Jimmy Fallon that she's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik. Plus, Anderson Cooper becomes a first-time father at 52-years-old with the arrival of..

CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" contributor Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son on his primetime show, "Anderson Cooper 360." The anchor named his son...
Anderson Cooper has welcomed a baby boy, announcing the birth of his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper on live on CNN Thursday night (April 30). In a broadcast on Anderson...
