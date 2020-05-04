The Stranglers' Dave Greenfield Has Died

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After contracting COVID-19...



*The Stranglers* keyboard player *Dave Greenfield* has died.



A founding member of the band, he gave them a Doors-esque texture that elevated them from the harder end of pub rock.



Becoming fellow travellers within UK punk, The Stranglers always stood apart, later turning into unlikely chart stars.



It was Greenfield who penned their biggest hit, the No. 2 smash 'Golden Brown' - a perennial golden oldie that is actually about heroin.



Suffering heart problems from some time, Dave Greenfield went through a lengthy stay in hospital before passing away shortly after being tested positive for COVID-19.



The Stranglers bass player JJ Burnel salute his comrade, calling him a "musical genius". In a statement he wrote:



"On the evening of Sunday May 3rd, my great friend and longstanding colleague of 45 years, the musical genius that was Dave Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020. All of us in the worldwide Stranglers' family grieve and send our sincerest condolences to (Greenfield's wife) Pam."



Drummer Jet Black added: "We have just lost a dear friend and music genius, and so has the whole world. Dave was a complete natural in music. Together, we toured the globe endlessly and it was clear he was adored by millions. A huge talent, a great loss, he is dearly missed."



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

After contracting COVID-19...*The Stranglers* keyboard player *Dave Greenfield* has died.A founding member of the band, he gave them a Doors-esque texture that elevated them from the harder end of pub rock.Becoming fellow travellers within UK punk, The Stranglers always stood apart, later turning into unlikely chart stars.It was Greenfield who penned their biggest hit, the No. 2 smash 'Golden Brown' - a perennial golden oldie that is actually about heroin.Suffering heart problems from some time, Dave Greenfield went through a lengthy stay in hospital before passing away shortly after being tested positive for COVID-19.The Stranglers bass player JJ Burnel salute his comrade, calling him a "musical genius". In a statement he wrote:"On the evening of Sunday May 3rd, my great friend and longstanding colleague of 45 years, the musical genius that was Dave Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020. All of us in the worldwide Stranglers' family grieve and send our sincerest condolences to (Greenfield's wife) Pam."Drummer Jet Black added: "We have just lost a dear friend and music genius, and so has the whole world. Dave was a complete natural in music. Together, we toured the globe endlessly and it was clear he was adored by millions. A huge talent, a great loss, he is dearly missed."Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

