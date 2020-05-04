Simone Messick Details 'All Rise's Virtual Season Finale Episode
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Tonight, CBS will air the all virtual episode of All Rise, which was the first series to commit to an episode like it during the pandemic. Simone Messick, who stars as Judge Lola Carmichael in the series, opened up about the process of filming from her home and what fans of the show can expect [...]
