Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce have officially tied the knot after a decade long relationship. The 63-year-old country singer and Emily, a photographer, tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., in March. The duo said “I do” in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church, a statement posted on [...] 👓 View full article