You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Dwight Yoakam marries fiancee Emily Joyce in small wedding NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dwight Yoakam married his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a small wedding in March that had fewer than 10 attendees seated...

Seattle Times 15 hours ago



Dwight Yoakam Reveals Private Wedding Ceremony Details With Emily Joyce Honky tonk musician Dwight Yoakam revealed he married his longtime fiancée Emily Joyce last month in a private ceremony prior to quarantine.

Billboard.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this