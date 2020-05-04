Global  

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin candidly discuss their split, marriage: 'Forgiveness is the biggest thing'

FOXNews.com Monday, 4 May 2020
Justin Bieber has been increasingly more open and forthright about his newfound approach to life and seems to have a greater outlook on his purpose since rekindling his relationship with Hailey Baldwin and eventually tying the knot with the model and TV host.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Have A New Series

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Have A New Series 00:36

 Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch. In the series, they discuss their marriage, their problems, and their lives together. “The Biebers on Watch” has the first of 12 episodes live as of now. The series was shot by the couple in and...

Justin Bieber had 'jealousy' issues before marriage [Video]

Justin Bieber had 'jealousy' issues before marriage

He had to resolve those flaws before he tied the knot with Hailey in 2018.

Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage [Video]

Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage

Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage Bieber admitted he used to struggle with "insecurities" surrounding "jealousy" and "forgiveness." He had to resolve those flaws before he tied the..

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get candid on turning a bad breakup into a good marriage

In the first episode of their new Facebook Watch series, Justin and Hailey Bieber got candid on their breakup and why they got back together.
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their...
