Travis Scott + Kid Cudi’s The Scotts Song Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

SOHH Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Travis Scott + Kid Cudi’s The Scotts Song Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100Rap stars Kid Cudi and Travis Scott are topping the charts. After debuting their new single “The Scotts” to the world last month and also debuting a new group of the same title they’ve reached the top spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100. Cudi x Scott The song’s success marks Cudi’s first chart-topping release. […]

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's 'The Scotts' Top Hot 100, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat's 'Say So' Remix Gets New Visual Treatment and Mo

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's 'The Scotts' Top Hot 100, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat's 'Say So' Remix Gets New Visual Treatment and Mo 02:01

 Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's 'The Scotts' Top Hot 100, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat's 'Say So' Remix Gets New Visual Treatment and More | Billboard News

