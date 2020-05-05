Travis Scott + Kid Cudi’s The Scotts Song Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rap stars Kid Cudi and Travis Scott are topping the charts. After debuting their new single “The Scotts” to the world last month and also debuting a new group of the same title they’ve reached the top spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100. Cudi x Scott The song’s success marks Cudi’s first chart-topping release. […]



