Anna Kendrick Could Get 3 Emmy Noms for Acting This Year Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Anna Kendrick has been having a big year in TV and she could get three different acting noms at the 2020 Emmy Awards! The Oscar-nominated actress stars in two series – Love Life and Dummy – and the Disney+ movie Noelle. Love Life will be released on HBO Max on May 27, just days before [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ⭐️ RT @15MinuteNewsEnt: Anna Kendrick Could Get 3 Emmy Noms for Acting This Year https://t.co/rhk7OeLWle #Gossip 5 days ago Entertainment News Anna Kendrick Could Get 3 Emmy Noms for Acting This Year https://t.co/rhk7OeLWle #Gossip 5 days ago nat RT @JustJared: Anna Kendrick will be eligible for three Emmy nominations for acting later this year! https://t.co/8lpercAVpo 5 days ago Marcos Arellano Anna Kendrick Could Get 3 Emmy Noms for Acting This Year https://t.co/swlTsjQ5mC via @JustJared 5 days ago JustJared.com Anna Kendrick will be eligible for three Emmy nominations for acting later this year! https://t.co/8lpercAVpo 5 days ago