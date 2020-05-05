|
Tom Hardy's drastic transformation for Capone revealed in new photo
|
|
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Actor Tom Hardy, 42, had to havily work on his look in order to play gangster Al Capone in the upcoming biopic "Capone", as revealed in a new behind-the-scenes photo.
Photographer Greg Williams shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of Hardy that shows his transformation to play an aging Capone after an extensive make-up...
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
