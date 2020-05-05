Blake Lively's Met Gala Outfits Matched the Carpet Color, Three Years in a Row!
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () Either someone tipped Blake Lively off about the color of the Met Gala carpet for all of these years or she’s just had some very good luck! The 32-year-old former Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram on Monday (May 4), the day the Met Gala would have happened this year, to show how she matched [...]
Meet the fearless 'Crocodile King' who lives with three rescue crocs and 24 other animals in Texas.Will Sherrer lives on a quarter of an acre of land in Spring, Texas with his girlfriend, their newborn..