Recent related videos from verified sources "Rise Up New York!" Benefit to Feature Celebs & Musicians in Order to Help NY’ers Affected by COVID-19



A virtual-telethon is set to take place on May 11th, to help those living in New York that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 14 hours ago Fountains of Wayne reuniting this month after Adam Schlesinger death



Fountains of Wayne reuniting this month. The group's co-founder, songwriter and bassist Adam Schlesinger, tragically died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month. The 'Stacy's Mom' hitmakers.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey & More to Perform on ‘Rise Up New York!’ Benefit Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Mariah Carey and many more stars will appear on the May 11 "Rise Up New York!" telethon...

Billboard.com 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this