Katharine McPhee Already Has an Amazing 'Housewives' Tagline in Mind! Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Katharine McPhee is reacting to a report that she is up for a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 35-year-old actress’ rep has already shot down the rumors that she is going to join the cast of the Bravo reality series, but Kat is having some fun with it by coming up [...] 👓 View full article

