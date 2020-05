Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Patti LuPone is sharing her thoughts on the iconic performance of “The Ladies Who Lunch” during the Sondheim birthday celebration last weekend. The two-time Tony-winning actress has been performing the song in the Broadway musical Company and now she doesn’t know if she’s going to be able to sing it ever again. Meryl Streep, Christine [...] 👓 View full article