Grimes, Elon Musk Share First Baby Picture

Clash Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Grimes, Elon Musk Share First Baby PictureIt could be called X Æ A-12 Musk, y'know...

*Grimes* and *Elon Musk* have shared their first baby picture.

The child was seemingly born a few days ago, and all is well with mother and baby.

Musk has children from a previous marriage, but this is Grimes' first child.

After being prompted by a Twitter user, Elon Musk shared a picture of the baby and joked - we assume they're joking - that the child will be called X Æ A-12 Musk.



pic.twitter.com/lm30U60OtO

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes released her album 'Miss Anthropocene' earlier in the year - *Clash review.*

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Grimes and Elon Musk welcome first child together

Grimes and Elon Musk welcome first child together 00:32

 Singer Grimes is a new mum after giving birth to tech mogul Elon Musk’s sixth child on Monday the 4th of May.

