Grimes, Elon Musk Share First Baby Picture

It could be called X Æ A-12 Musk, y'know...



*Grimes* and *Elon Musk* have shared their first baby picture.



The child was seemingly born a few days ago, and all is well with mother and baby.



Musk has children from a previous marriage, but this is Grimes' first child.



After being prompted by a Twitter user, Elon Musk shared a picture of the baby and joked - we assume they're joking - that the child will be called X Æ A-12 Musk.







pic.twitter.com/lm30U60OtO



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020



Grimes released her album 'Miss Anthropocene' earlier in the year - *Clash review.*



