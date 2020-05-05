Global  

Kehlani Shares Her New It Was Good Until It Wasn’t Tracklisting W/ Tory Lanez + Jhene Aiko Featured

SOHH Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Kehlani Shares Her New It Was Good Until It Wasn't Tracklisting W/ Tory Lanez + Jhene Aiko Featured

R&B singer Kehlani is setting the bar high for her new album. The popular crooner has revealed the star-studded It Was Good Until It Wasn't tracklisting. Lani's Tunes This week, Kehlani went to Instagram to reveal the star-studded line-up. The project features guest features from hip-hop artist Tory Lanez and fellow singer Jhené Aiko.

