Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump did not take kindly to a new political ad put forth by a group of anti-Trump Republican operatives that calls themselves The Lincoln Group, which led to a flurry of 1 AM tweets that included a number of personal and playground taunts. President Donald Trump did not take kindly to a new political ad put forth by a group of anti-Trump Republican operatives that calls themselves The Lincoln Group, which led to a flurry of 1 AM tweets that included a number of personal and playground taunts. 👓 View full article