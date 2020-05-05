Global  

Young Thug + Chris Brown Finally Release New Slime + B Mixtape

SOHH Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Young Thug + Chris Brown Finally Release New Slime + B MixtapeAtlanta rapper Young Thug and Chris Brown have kept their word on dropping new music. The music duo blessed fans this week with their new Slime & B mixtape release. Thug x Brown After some initial April 2020 teasing, Brown and Thug finally hit the green light on dropping new tunes. The project dropped on […]

The post Young Thug + Chris Brown Finally Release New Slime + B Mixtape appeared first on .
