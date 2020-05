Strictly Come Dancing: Brendan Cole says show is 'hideous' when dancers and celebrity partners don't get on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Judge Craig Revel Horwood recently said 2020 series could go ahead without studio audience 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Beware of this sweet-talking and impatient parrot



Einstein is busy talking in the kitchen, and he sounds so sweet. "Good Parrot, Hi!" Then he makes a kissing sound. "You're so sweet" he says. He continues to comment that he wants to get dressed.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago Trusting parrot loves to cuddle with his owner



Parrots are very social creatures. In the wild, they live in flocks; in captivity, they like to cuddle and be spoken to by their human companions. Not all parrots like to cuddle and it isn't so.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:58 Published on April 14, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this