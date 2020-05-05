Mark Lanegan Ratchets Up Liam Gallagher Fight Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Mark Lanegan* has ratcheted up his argument with *Liam Gallagher*.



The songwriter has just published his memoir, which contains a segment on his band Screaming Trees' 1996 tour with Oasis.



Recalling that he and Liam Gallagher didn't get on, he alleges that the frontman pulled out of the tour to avoid a scheduled fight with him.



Liam Gallagher immediately hit back, labelling him "another bullshitter trying to sell a book".



For his part, Mark Lanegan isn't backing down, commenting: "Still trying to make like you're hard. I could have then and still could put serious hurt on you."



He added: "Leave it alone dickhead unless you're actually ready to finally step up..."



Here's the comment.







Coke addicts are junkies too you fucking tool, the stupidest kind. Still trying to make like you're hard. i could have then and still could put serious hurt on you. leave it alone dickhead unless youre actually ready to finally step up https://t.co/MXgtZBeENV



— mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 4, 2020



Mark Lanegan's new album 'Straight Songs Of Sorrow' is out on May 8th.



