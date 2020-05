Bonnie Kranick Meghan Markle 'acted like a diva,' earned nickname 'princess' during acting days, videographer claims… https://t.co/OBuPTJ3xqV 21 minutes ago TheTop10News Meghan Markle 'acted like a diva,' earned nickname 'princess' during acting days, ... Source: Fox News https://t.co/GCaFNWfzEK 24 minutes ago ari7.com Meghan Markle 'acted like a diva,' earned nickname 'princess' during acting days, videographer claims… https://t.co/thXJVI9fk2 33 minutes ago Doveish "Meghan Markle 'acted like a diva,' earned nickname 'princess' during acting days, videographer claims" via FOX NEW… https://t.co/z2djKLXmno 36 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Meghan Markle 'acted like a diva,' earned nickname 'princess' during acting days, videographer claims… https://t.co/xktuzQJSC6 37 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Meghan Markle 'acted like a diva,' earned nickname 'princess' during acting days, videographer claims" via FOX NEW… https://t.co/f1XSATwb62 42 minutes ago Des @aileenasclaudia Remmeber when they acted like Meghan Markle's baby was bringing about the revolution and she was n… https://t.co/frfIKAcZ4H 16 hours ago Elisabeth G @HanselSchatzi @Murky__Meg The papers can work with sources and not Meghan directly. They also can report what anot… https://t.co/CrC8rvs9E4 4 days ago