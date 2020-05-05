Global  

Birdman Co-Signs Young Thug + Chris Brown’s Must-Hear Slime & B Mixtape

SOHH Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Birdman Co-Signs Young Thug + Chris Brown’s Must-Hear Slime & B MixtapeCash Money Records boss Birdman is showing big love. The hip-hop executive has co-signed the new Young Thug and Chris Brown Slime & B mixtape. Oh Baby On Tuesday, the Cash Money boss hit up Instagram with a major salute. Birdman shared the project’s artwork and encouraged his millions of followers to check out the […]

The post Birdman Co-Signs Young Thug + Chris Brown’s Must-Hear Slime & B Mixtape appeared first on .
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Drake Drops Mixtape And Announces New Album

Drake Drops Mixtape And Announces New Album 00:31

 Drake has announced two new projects. First up, the Canadian rapper dropped a mixtape titled "Dark Lane Demo Tapes". The mixtape treats listeners to14 songs and features Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti. Drake also announced he will be releasing an album this summer. According to...

Young Thug + Chris Brown Finally Release New Slime + B Mixtape

Young Thug + Chris Brown Finally Release New Slime + B MixtapeAtlanta rapper Young Thug and Chris Brown have kept their word on dropping new music. The music duo blessed fans this week with their new Slime & B mixtape...
SOHH

Young Thug & Chris Brown Drop 'Slime & B' Mixtape Co-Starring Future, Gunna & More

Breezy wasn't lying when he said the collaboration was "coming soon" in April.
HipHopDX


