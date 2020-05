Fans of Irrfan Khan are still to come to terms with his passing away and the actor’s son Babil makes sure to keep his memories alive by posing some unseen...

Meenakshi Seshadri shares an emotional video on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise The passing away of two of the biggest names of Hindi Cinema, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, will never be forgotten. April 29 and 30 will be marked as two of the...

Mid-Day 2 days ago Also reported by • Bollywood Life