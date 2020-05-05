Global  

Late country singer Cady Groves remembered as 'one of a kind' by fellow musicians

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Cady Groves passed away on Saturday at the age of 30 and a number of her fellow musicians have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the talented country singer and songwriter.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30

Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30 00:32

 Musician Cady Groves died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee. The 30- year-old was a rising star as a pop and country singer and songwriter. A statement issued by her record company said her death appears to be from natural causes. The statement went on to say that foul play and self-harm have...

John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73 [Video]

John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73

John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73 Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. The singer and songwriter is counted as one the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Garth Brooks salutes 'hero' Kenny Rogers [Video]

Garth Brooks salutes 'hero' Kenny Rogers

Garth Brooks has joined the country A-listers offering up tributes to Kenny Rogers, revealing the late singer provided the model of how a superstar should act.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Country singer Cady Groves dead at 30

Country singer and songwriter Cady Groves, known for hits like “This Little Girl” and “Oil and Water” died on Saturday at age 30. 
FOXNews.com

Singer Cady Groves' Brother Sets the Record Straight on 'Twisted' Rumors Surrounding Her Death

Cody Groves takes to his Twitter account to share devastating news that the country singer has passed away over the weekend, writing, 'Rest In Peace little sis....
AceShowbiz


