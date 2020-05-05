Late country singer Cady Groves remembered as 'one of a kind' by fellow musicians

Credit: Wochit Business - Published 20 hours ago Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30 00:32 Musician Cady Groves died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee. The 30- year-old was a rising star as a pop and country singer and songwriter. A statement issued by her record company said her death appears to be from natural causes. The statement went on to say that foul play and self-harm have...