Late country singer Cady Groves remembered as 'one of a kind' by fellow musicians
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () Cady Groves passed away on Saturday at the age of 30 and a number of her fellow musicians have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the talented country singer and songwriter.
Musician Cady Groves died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee. The 30- year-old was a rising star as a pop and country singer and songwriter. A statement issued by her record company said her death appears to be from natural causes. The statement went on to say that foul play and self-harm have...