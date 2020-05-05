Global  

Listen: The 1975's Matty Healy In Conversation With Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks

Clash Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Listen: The 1975's Matty Healy In Conversation With Brian Eno, Stevie NicksAs part of a new podcast series...

*The 1975* frontman *Matty Healy* has launched a new podcast series.

The singer has teamed up with *The Face to produce the series*, which focusses on conversations with his heroes.

A neat move, for sure, especially when you check out the guests. We've decided to share two podcasts - Matty Healy discussing the essence of music with Brian Eno, and swapping gossips with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.

Lockdown listening - tune in now.

The Face Magazine · Brian Eno and Matty Healy in conversation

The Face Magazine · Stevie Nicks and Matty Healy in conversation

