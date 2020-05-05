Listen: The 1975's Matty Healy In Conversation With Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

As part of a new podcast series...



*The 1975* frontman *Matty Healy* has launched a new podcast series.



The singer has teamed up with *The Face to produce the series*, which focusses on conversations with his heroes.



A neat move, for sure, especially when you check out the guests. We've decided to share two podcasts - Matty Healy discussing the essence of music with Brian Eno, and swapping gossips with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.



Lockdown listening - tune in now.



The Face Magazine · Brian Eno and Matty Healy in conversation



The Face Magazine · Stevie Nicks and Matty Healy in conversation



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

As part of a new podcast series...*The 1975* frontman *Matty Healy* has launched a new podcast series.The singer has teamed up with *The Face to produce the series*, which focusses on conversations with his heroes.A neat move, for sure, especially when you check out the guests. We've decided to share two podcasts - Matty Healy discussing the essence of music with Brian Eno, and swapping gossips with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.Lockdown listening - tune in now.The Face Magazine · Brian Eno and Matty Healy in conversationThe Face Magazine · Stevie Nicks and Matty Healy in conversationJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Matty Healy launches new podcast featuring Brian Eno and Stevie Nicks

ContactMusic 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this