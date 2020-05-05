Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 21 Savage Helps Celebrate Cinco De Mayo Tonight W/ Tequila Avion Livestream

21 Savage Helps Celebrate Cinco De Mayo Tonight W/ Tequila Avion Livestream

SOHH Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
21 Savage Helps Celebrate Cinco De Mayo Tonight W/ Tequila Avion LivestreamAtlanta rapper 21 Savage is going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with all of his fans tonight. The hip-hop star has teamed up with Tequila Avion for a jam-packed livestream in celebration of the annual Mexican holiday. Cinco de Savage Tonight at 8 PM, Savage and his deejay with keep the Cinco de Mayo partying […]

The post 21 Savage Helps Celebrate Cinco De Mayo Tonight W/ Tequila Avion Livestream appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: We're Open, Arizona: Cinco de Mayo take-out options

We're Open, Arizona: Cinco de Mayo take-out options 01:44

 Celebrate Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo at home with these tasty takeout options.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: San Jose Officials Worried About Mass Gatherings On Cinco De Mayo [Video]

Coronavirus Update: San Jose Officials Worried About Mass Gatherings On Cinco De Mayo

On this Cinco de Mayo, San Jose officials are urging people to avoid mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendation follows after hundreds of people gathered to see cars performing..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:20Published
Jose Cuervo is covering tabs in lead-up to Cinco de Mayo [Video]

Jose Cuervo is covering tabs in lead-up to Cinco de Mayo

In the days leading up to Cinco de Mayo and in effort to encourage people to stay home amid a global health crisis.Mexican tequila brand Jose Cuervo is offering to pick up the costs for meals ordered..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

It’s Cinco De Mayo, Taco Tuesday, & There’s A Meteor Shower

Move over Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, tonight the Eta Aquariid meteor shower is expected to peak, unfortunately, a nearly full moon could outshine the show.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop 21 Savage Helps Celebrate Cinco De Mayo Tonight W/ Tequila Avion Livestream - Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is going to… https://t.co/25WhYtLsEH 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH 21 Savage Helps Celebrate Cinco De Mayo Tonight W/ Tequila Avion Livestream https://t.co/Ii48AoDRZa https://t.co/rBAqAAcb9E 2 hours ago