Ivan RT @Netflix_CA: In preparation for s2 of @deadtome arriving Friday, here is this spectacular scene from season 1, with Christina Applegate… 20 minutes ago Kristin Archer Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini are a dream acting team in @deadtome. Glad we get another season! https://t.co/UOyTRd3G1t 42 minutes ago Netflix Canada In preparation for s2 of @deadtome arriving Friday, here is this spectacular scene from season 1, with Christina Ap… https://t.co/rzgVPpZ4Ob 50 minutes ago Christina-Applegate.com RT @SHUTUPitsASH: Wtf I talked to loves of my life Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on Zoom????!!!?! https://t.co/y7ldWaO3nU 54 minutes ago Christina-Applegate.com RT @cevangelista413: Oh, the embargo is up, so DEAD TO ME season 2 is phenomenal. Might even be better than the first season. Linda Cardell… 57 minutes ago Christina-Applegate.com RT @JustJared: Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate open up about filming the emotionally draining scenes for #DeadToMe season two htt… 57 minutes ago JustJared.com Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate open up about filming the emotionally draining scenes for #DeadToMe season… https://t.co/7WG3JBL6y3 1 hour ago Firecracker Department 💥#firecrackerREDPOINTdept Being mid-career, there is such peace in "being more in your skin" as @1capplegate note… https://t.co/hslD8LJ1Qz 2 hours ago